Why Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around -$0.24 or -7.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $356.59M. SB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.46, offering almost -43.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.55% since then. We note from Safe Bulkers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Safe Bulkers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Safe Bulkers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) trade information

Instantly SB has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.56 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 138.46% year-to-date, but still down -13.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) is -22.89% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SB is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -158.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) estimates and forecasts

Safe Bulkers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.46 percent over the past six months and at a 495.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Safe Bulkers Inc. to make $75.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.28 million and $51.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.80%. Safe Bulkers Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -677.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.00% per year for the next five years.

SB Dividends

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 06.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.25% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares, and 17.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.89%. Safe Bulkers Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.96% of the shares, which is about 5.07 million shares worth $12.43 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.84% or 2.9 million shares worth $7.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.21 million shares worth $4.33 million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $2.08 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.