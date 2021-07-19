Why Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.14, and it changed around -$0.24 or -2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.27B. RSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.55, offering almost -161.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.28% since then. We note from Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RSI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rush Street Interactive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Instantly RSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.87 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.16% year-to-date, but still down -14.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) is -24.55% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RSI is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -146.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -77.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Rush Street Interactive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.59 percent over the past six months and at a -3,200.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 30.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Rush Street Interactive Inc. to make $111.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.20%.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.26% of Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares, and 65.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.89%. Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.73% of the shares, which is about 6.35 million shares worth $103.74 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P., with 6.27% or 3.71 million shares worth $60.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.81 million shares worth $29.5 million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $18.39 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.