Why ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.46, and it changed around $1.37 or 6.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.10B. ACVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.77, offering almost -76.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.99% since then. We note from ACV Auctions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 677.91K.

ACV Auctions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ACVA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Instantly ACVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.00 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.33% year-to-date, but still down -8.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is -12.12% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACVA is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect ACV Auctions Inc. to make $86.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

ACV Auctions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 46.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.80% per year for the next five years.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.96% of ACV Auctions Inc. shares, and 128.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 144.81%. ACV Auctions Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Durable Capital Partners LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.81% of the shares, which is about 2.44 million shares worth $84.38 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 10.96% or 2.09 million shares worth $72.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $24.79 million, making up 3.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $23.8 million, which represents about 3.61% of the total shares outstanding.