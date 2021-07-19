Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.12 million shares of the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.00, and it changed around -$0.13 or -3.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $675.19M. WPRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.95, offering almost -223.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.5% since then. We note from Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WPRT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Instantly WPRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.76 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.95% year-to-date, but still down -16.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is -25.23% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WPRT is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -500.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.29 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 41.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. to make $88.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.96 million and $65.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 102.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.00%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 160.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.65% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, and 28.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.96%. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with Lord Abbett & Co being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.24% of the shares, which is about 6.57 million shares worth $47.21 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 2.31% or 3.57 million shares worth $25.7 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $8.29 million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $6.83 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.