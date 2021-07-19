Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.08, and it changed around -$0.21 or -2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.84B. VLDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.50, offering almost -257.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.21% since then. We note from Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VLDR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Velodyne Lidar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

Instantly VLDR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.93 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.21% year-to-date, but still down -5.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) is -19.15% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLDR is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -230.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

Velodyne Lidar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.28 percent over the past six months and at a -47.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 41.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Velodyne Lidar Inc. to make $23.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -27.80%.

VLDR Dividends

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.56% of Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, and 12.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.24%. Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.79% of the shares, which is about 5.42 million shares worth $61.75 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 1.26% or 2.44 million shares worth $27.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.96 million shares worth $22.32 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.64 million shares worth around $18.7 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.