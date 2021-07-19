Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 7,716,091 shares of the Twitter, Inc.(NYSE:TWTR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.29, and it changed around -$0.12 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.86 Billion. TWTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.75, offering almost -21.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.22% since then. We note from Twitter, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.76 Million.

Twitter, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 26 recommended TWTR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Twitter, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR): Trading Information Today

Although TWTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $72.07 on Wednesday, Jul 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.0506 over the last five days. On the other hand, Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.67, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWTR is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +25.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) projections and forecasts

Twitter, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +45.03 percent over the past six months and at a 188.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +105% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -15.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.9%. Twitter, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -177.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.22% per year for the next five years.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.49% of Twitter, Inc. shares, and 81.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.38%. Twitter, Inc. stock is held by 1335 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.22% of the shares, which is about 73.59 Million shares worth $4.68 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.74% or 69.73 Million shares worth $4.44 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 21374195 shares worth $1.36 Billion, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 16.34 Million shares worth around $1.04 Billion, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.