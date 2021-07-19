The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Forecast 2021: $67 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 6,973,713 shares of the The Coca-Cola Company(NYSE:KO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.37, and it changed around -$1.03 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $238.18 Billion. KO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.68, offering almost -2.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.19% since then. We note from The Coca-Cola Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.38 Million.
The Coca-Cola Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended KO as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The Coca-Cola Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter.
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO): Trading Information Today
Although KO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $56.68 on Friday, Jul 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0155 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.06, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KO is forecast to be at a low of $53 and a high of $67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.
The Coca-Cola Company (KO) projections and forecasts
The Coca-Cola Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +14.56 percent over the past six months and at a 12.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +31% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.8%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.25 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company to make $9.76 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.17 Billion and $8.65 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.8%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.4%. The Coca-Cola Company earnings are expected to decrease by -13.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.11% per year for the next five years.
KO Dividend Yield
The Coca-Cola Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 19 – July 23, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 3.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.24% per year.
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of The Coca-Cola Company shares, and 68.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.14%. The Coca-Cola Company stock is held by 3132 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 400Million shares worth $21.08 Billion.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.88% or 339.59 Million shares worth $17.9 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 109000000 shares worth $5.75 Billion, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 79.42 Million shares worth around $4.19 Billion, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.