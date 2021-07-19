The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.94, and it changed around -$0.25 or -3.05% from the last close. BODY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.20, offering almost -129.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.5% since then. We note from The Beachbody Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

The Beachbody Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BODY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Beachbody Company Inc.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

Instantly BODY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.55 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.16% year-to-date, but still down -16.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) is -20.76% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BODY is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders