Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 4.98 million shares of the Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.35, and it changed around -$0.76 or -1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.61B. RUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $100.93, offering almost -117.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.75% since then. We note from Sunrun Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.46 million.

Sunrun Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RUN as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunrun Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.65 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.19% year-to-date, but still down -11.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is -2.89% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUN is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $91.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Sunrun Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.87 percent over the past six months and at a 61.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -103.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $366.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Sunrun Inc. to make $386.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $181.29 million and $209.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 102.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 84.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.20%. Sunrun Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -684.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 47.82% per year for the next five years.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.72% of Sunrun Inc. shares, and 91.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.46%. Sunrun Inc. stock is held by 604 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.54% of the shares, which is about 29.63 million shares worth $2.06 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.60% or 23.63 million shares worth $1.64 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 7.13 million shares worth $446.43 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.28 million shares worth around $366.29 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.