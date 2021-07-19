Stock Performance And Outlook Of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX)

In the last trading session, 2.36 million shares of the SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) were traded, and its beta was 3.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.67, and it changed around $0.26 or 10.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.19M. WORX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.80, offering almost -79.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.55% since then. We note from SCWorx Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 million.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Instantly WORX has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.80 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 97.76% year-to-date, but still up 59.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is 59.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.20%.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 24.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.21% of SCWorx Corp. shares, and 3.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.41%. SCWorx Corp. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.14% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.23 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.75% or 75392.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 37411.0 shares worth around $57238.0, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.