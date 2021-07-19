Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.33, and it changed around -$2.51 or -4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.88B. SFIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $113.76, offering almost -117.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.72% since then. We note from Stitch Fix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Stitch Fix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SFIX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Instantly SFIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.38 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.88% year-to-date, but still down -13.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is -11.38% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFIX is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 48.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Stitch Fix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.77 percent over the past six months and at a 34.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 44.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -255.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $547.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc. to make $591.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.60%.

Stitch Fix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -292.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.80% per year for the next five years.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 20 and September 24.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.40% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares, and 84.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.94%. Stitch Fix Inc. stock is held by 362 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.89% of the shares, which is about 5.67 million shares worth $280.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.66% or 5.5 million shares worth $272.44 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2.36 million shares worth $179.9 million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $83.62 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.