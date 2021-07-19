Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 4,361,657 shares of the Spirit Airlines, Inc.(NYSE:SAVE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.8, and it changed around -$0.56 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.79 Billion. SAVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.77, offering almost -58.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.22% since then. We note from Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 Million.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SAVE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Spirit Airlines, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.94 for the current quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE): Trading Information Today

Although SAVE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $29.37 on Wednesday, Jul 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.138 over the last five days. On the other hand, Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.55, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 64.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAVE is forecast to be at a low of $33 and a high of $54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +109.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) projections and forecasts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.12 percent over the past six months and at a 64.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +73.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $800.88 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. to make $939.48 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $108.38 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 639%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27%. Spirit Airlines, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -217.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares, and 64.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.44%. Spirit Airlines, Inc. stock is held by 323 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.55% of the shares, which is about 8.36 Million shares worth $204.4 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.51% or 7.35 Million shares worth $179.67 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and U.S. Global Airline ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4601374 shares worth $112.5 Million, making up 4.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Airline ETF held roughly 4.37 Million shares worth around $161.24 Million, which represents about 4.47% of the total shares outstanding.