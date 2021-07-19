Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 33.1% Increase

In today’s recent session, 14,790,773 shares of the Slack Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:WORK) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.05, and it changed around $0.35 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.45 Billion. WORK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.22, offering almost -0.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.53% since then. We note from Slack Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 Million.

Slack Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended WORK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Slack Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK): Trading Information Today

Instantly WORK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $45.22 on Monday, Jul 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0241 over the last five days. On the other hand, Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WORK is forecast to be at a low of $43 and a high of $46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Slack Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of Slack Technologies, Inc. shares, and 76.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.44%. Slack Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 728 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.56% of the shares, which is about 43.81 Million shares worth $1.78 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.46% or 27.94 Million shares worth $1.14 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 13433413 shares worth $545.8 Million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 10.69 Million shares worth around $434.5 Million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.