Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 12.0 million shares of the Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.54, and it changed around -$0.74 or -4.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.06B. SKLZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.30, offering almost -218.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.44% since then. We note from Skillz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.26 million.

Skillz Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SKLZ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Skillz Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Instantly SKLZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.00 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.30% year-to-date, but still down -18.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is -24.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKLZ is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -133.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Skillz Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.33 percent over the past six months and at a -24.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 30.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $88.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Skillz Inc. to make $96.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.83% of Skillz Inc. shares, and 50.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.29%. Skillz Inc. stock is held by 221 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.34% of the shares, which is about 33.79 million shares worth $643.36 million.

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, with 7.02% or 22.96 million shares worth $437.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 11.76 million shares worth $223.95 million, making up 3.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port held roughly 7.98 million shares worth around $152.0 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.