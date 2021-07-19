Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.25, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $690.77M. SFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.49, offering almost -75.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.33% since then. We note from Shift Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Shift Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SFT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Shift Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Instantly SFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.00 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.24% year-to-date, but still down -7.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) is -3.17% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Shift Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.90 percent over the past six months and at a 56.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 157.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $125.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Shift Technologies Inc. to make $134.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 123.70%.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.42% of Shift Technologies Inc. shares, and 47.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.17%. Shift Technologies Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.95% of the shares, which is about 5.01 million shares worth $41.66 million.

FMR, LLC, with 5.30% or 4.46 million shares worth $37.07 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3.86 million shares worth $32.54 million, making up 4.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $10.42 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.