Shares Of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 51.34%

In today’s recent session, 16,855,995 shares of the Wells Fargo & Company(NYSE:WFC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.95, and it changed around -$1.33 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $177.74 Billion. WFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.13, offering almost -12.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.66% since then. We note from Wells Fargo & Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.08 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended WFC as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Wells Fargo & Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC): Trading Information Today

Although WFC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $45.53 on Friday, Jul 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.0272 over the last five days. On the other hand, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.24, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WFC is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +51.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) projections and forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +27.42 percent over the past six months and at a 926.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +240.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 131% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.78 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to make $18.01 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.84 Billion and $17.97 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.3%. Wells Fargo & Company earnings are expected to decrease by -89.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

WFC Dividend Yield

Wells Fargo & Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 14, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 0.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.71% per year.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Company shares, and 71.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.11%. Wells Fargo & Company stock is held by 2238 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.65% of the shares, which is about 316.37 Million shares worth $9.55 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.87% or 283.86 Million shares worth $8.57 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 111000000 shares worth $3.34 Billion, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 87.37 Million shares worth around $2.64 Billion, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.