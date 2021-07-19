Shares Of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Could Show A Loss Of -100.0%

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around -$0.08 or -7.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $216.60M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.74, offering almost -65.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.95% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended URG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2801 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.05% year-to-date, but still down -17.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -39.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $1.79 and a high of $2.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.76 percent over the past six months and at a 55.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter.

1 analysts expect Ur-Energy Inc. to make $3.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Ur-Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -71.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.00% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 21.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.31%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.19% of the shares, which is about 10.1 million shares worth $11.11 million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 2.71% or 5.28 million shares worth $5.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 4.81 million shares worth $7.02 million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.66 million shares worth around $5.13 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.