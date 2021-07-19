Shares Of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Could Show A Loss Of -108.0%

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.00, and it changed around -$0.28 or -8.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $240.09M. PLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.27, offering almost -109.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.0% since then. We note from Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 790.41K.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PLG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information
Instantly PLG has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.72 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.34% year-to-date, but still down -7.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) is -21.47% down in the 30-day period.
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLG is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $6.24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 60.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.80%.
PLG Dividends
Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 13 and July 19.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.39% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares, and 29.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.22%. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.50% of the shares, which is about 9.27 million shares worth $35.49 million.
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc., with 10.43% or 7.73 million shares worth $29.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 6.39 million shares worth $23.78 million, making up 8.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $1.8 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.