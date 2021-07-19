Shares Of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 32.35%

In today’s recent session, 27,910,254 shares of the AstraZeneca PLC(NASDAQ:AZN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.69, and it changed around -$0.1 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.92 Billion. AZN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.94, offering almost -14.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.01% since then. We note from AstraZeneca PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.35 Million.

AstraZeneca PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AZN as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AstraZeneca PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN): Trading Information Today

Although AZN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $60.65 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.0645 over the last five days. On the other hand, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 135.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.89, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZN is forecast to be at a low of $47.99 and a high of $75.03. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.34 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC to make $8.38 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.28 Billion and $6.58 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.7%. AstraZeneca PLC earnings are expected to increase by 137.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19% per year for the next five years.

AZN Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.4. It is important to note, however, that the 2.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.58% per year.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of AstraZeneca PLC shares, and 16.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.81%. AstraZeneca PLC stock is held by 890 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.21% of the shares, which is about 58.05 Million shares worth $2.89 Billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 1.9% or 49.91 Million shares worth $2.48 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 26998268 shares worth $1.34 Billion, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 21.78 Million shares worth around $1.16 Billion, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.