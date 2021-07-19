Shares Of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 32.35% – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Shares Of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Could...

Shares Of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 32.35%

In today’s recent session, 27,910,254 shares of the AstraZeneca PLC(NASDAQ:AZN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.69, and it changed around -$0.1 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.92 Billion. AZN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.94, offering almost -14.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.01% since then. We note from AstraZeneca PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.35 Million.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

AstraZeneca PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AZN as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AstraZeneca PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN): Trading Information Today

Although AZN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $60.65 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.0645 over the last five days. On the other hand, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 135.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.89, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZN is forecast to be at a low of $47.99 and a high of $75.03. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.34 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC to make $8.38 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.28 Billion and $6.58 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.7%. AstraZeneca PLC earnings are expected to increase by 137.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19% per year for the next five years.

AZN Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.4. It is important to note, however, that the 2.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.58% per year.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of AstraZeneca PLC shares, and 16.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.81%. AstraZeneca PLC stock is held by 890 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.21% of the shares, which is about 58.05 Million shares worth $2.89 Billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 1.9% or 49.91 Million shares worth $2.48 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 26998268 shares worth $1.34 Billion, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 21.78 Million shares worth around $1.16 Billion, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam