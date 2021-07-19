Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 6,875,556 shares of the Royal Caribbean Group(NYSE:RCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.57, and it changed around -$1.82 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.73 Billion. RCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.24, offering almost -40.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.23% since then. We note from Royal Caribbean Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 Million.

Royal Caribbean Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended RCL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Royal Caribbean Group is expected to report earnings per share of -$4.4 for the current quarter.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL): Trading Information Today

Although RCL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $80.63 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.1369 over the last five days. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is -0.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.09, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCL is forecast to be at a low of $61 and a high of $135. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +91.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) projections and forecasts

Royal Caribbean Group share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.55 percent over the past six months and at a 26.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 34.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +28.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.4%. Royal Caribbean Group earnings are expected to decrease by -402.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.09% of Royal Caribbean Group shares, and 67.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.81%. Royal Caribbean Group stock is held by 951 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.89% of the shares, which is about 22.62 Million shares worth $1.94 Billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 8.67% or 22.08 Million shares worth $1.89 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 16793423 shares worth $1.44 Billion, making up 6.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 7.52 Million shares worth around $644.08 Million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.