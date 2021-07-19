Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 2.27 million shares of the Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.11, and it changed around -$0.35 or -4.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $978.69M. RMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.90, offering almost -447.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.97% since then. We note from Romeo Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.20 million.

Romeo Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RMO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Romeo Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Instantly RMO has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.72 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.39% year-to-date, but still down -5.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is -18.93% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMO is forecast to be at a low of $6.70 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Romeo Power Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.68 percent over the past six months and at a 135.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 41.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 165.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Romeo Power Inc. to make $7.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.36% of Romeo Power Inc. shares, and 20.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.06%. Romeo Power Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.72% of the shares, which is about 7.5 million shares worth $62.48 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 3.61% or 4.74 million shares worth $39.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 3.03 million shares worth $25.66 million, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $21.17 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.