Risk-Taking Investors May Find Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.25, and it changed around -$2.63 or -3.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.34B. LMND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $188.30, offering almost -123.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.64% since then. We note from Lemonade Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Lemonade Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LMND as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lemonade Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.86 for the current quarter.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Instantly LMND has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 98.98 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.22% year-to-date, but still down -13.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is -11.87% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.29, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMND is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $130.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 67.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Lemonade Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.85 percent over the past six months and at a 3.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -56.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Lemonade Inc. to make $32.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.9 million and $17.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 81.60%.

Lemonade Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -47.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.90% per year for the next five years.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.70% of Lemonade Inc. shares, and 32.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.67%. Lemonade Inc. stock is held by 375 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 19.51% of the shares, which is about 11.98 million shares worth $1.12 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 5.93% or 3.64 million shares worth $339.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $168.84 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $79.71 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.