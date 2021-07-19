Risk-Takers Will Like Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM).

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) were traded, and its beta was 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.47, and it changed around -$1.68 or -7.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $539.76M. NMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.46, offering almost -69.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.34% since then. We note from Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 611.83K.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NMM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.96 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) trade information

Instantly NMM has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.65 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 91.70% year-to-date, but still down -17.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is -27.81% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMM is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) estimates and forecasts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.15 percent over the past six months and at a 1,016.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 516.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 353.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 146.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $146.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. to make $174.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.55 million and $60.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 213.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 188.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.10%. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by -6.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.08% per year for the next five years.

NMM Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and August 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.74% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares, and 7.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.27%. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.58% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $6.89 million.

Globeflex Capital L P, with 1.60% or 0.18 million shares worth $4.29 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2102.0 shares worth $55745.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.