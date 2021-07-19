Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 11,539,993 shares of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras(NYSE:PBR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.26, and it changed around -$0.42 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.75 Billion. PBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.38, offering almost -20.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.06% since then. We note from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.16 Million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended PBR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR): Trading Information Today
Although PBR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.39 on Wednesday, Jul 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0689 over the last five days. On the other hand, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.36, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBR is forecast to be at a low of $10.1 and a high of $15.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +51.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) projections and forecasts
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.37 percent over the past six months and at a 300% annual growth rate. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 850% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.3%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.55 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to make $20.24 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.17 Billion and $11.29 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.3%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.1%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings are expected to decrease by -76.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
PBR Dividend Yield
The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.39. It is important to note, however, that the 3.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, and 16.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.91%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock is held by 436 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.1% of the shares, which is about 78.32 Million shares worth $664.15 Million.
Capital Research Global Investors, with 1.34% or 49.73 Million shares worth $421.73 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
New World Fund, Inc. and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 33859999 shares worth $287.13 Million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held roughly 16.29 Million shares worth around $138.15 Million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.