Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1,128,798 shares of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust(NYSE:PEI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.59 Million. PEI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -85.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.75% since then. We note from Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 444.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 Million.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PEI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI): Trading Information Today

Although PEI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.29- on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.86% year-to-date, but still down -0.19 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -46.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PEI is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -46.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust to make $66.62 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $81.37 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust earnings are expected to decrease by -615% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1% per year for the next five years.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.68% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares, and 10.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.02%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock is held by 88 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.15% of the shares, which is about 2.5 Million shares worth $4.8 Million.

Lido Advisors Inc., with 1.14% or 904.4 Thousand shares worth $1.74 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1546388 shares worth $2.97 Million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $2.39 Million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.