Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.52, and it changed around -$0.23 or -4.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $97.09M. OCG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.85, offering almost -471.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.61% since then. We note from Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Instantly OCG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.34 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.76% year-to-date, but still down -3.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) is -10.50% down in the 30-day period.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.96% of Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares, and 19.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.44%. Oriental Culture Holding LTD stock is held by 10 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 43343.0 shares worth $0.34 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.15% or 30020.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8674.0 shares worth $68524.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.