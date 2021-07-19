Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 18.45 million shares of the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.94, and it changed around -$1.29 or -4.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.42B. OXY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.50, offering almost -29.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.15% since then. We note from Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 17.71 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended OXY as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.63 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.86% year-to-date, but still down -14.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is -15.06% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OXY is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.01 percent over the past six months and at a 88.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 92.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Corporation to make $5.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 75.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.00%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 88.70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.15% per year for the next five years.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, and 67.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.73%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock is held by 995 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.42% of the shares, which is about 115.95 million shares worth $3.09 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.50% or 98.03 million shares worth $2.61 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 69.8 million shares worth $1.86 billion, making up 7.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 26.26 million shares worth around $699.08 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.