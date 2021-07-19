NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -460.34% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) were traded, and its beta was 3.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.91M. NBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.79, offering almost -208.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.07% since then. We note from NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 852.38K.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NBY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Instantly NBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6449 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.32% year-to-date, but still down -9.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) is -25.16% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NBY is forecast to be at a low of $1.90 and a high of $3.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -460.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -227.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.75 percent over the past six months and at a 51.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $2.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.90%.

NBY Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.21% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 5.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.99%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.96% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.38% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $83796.0, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 65659.0 shares worth around $74194.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.