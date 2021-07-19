Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 21,252,660 shares of the Nokia Corporation(NYSE:NOK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.61, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.76 Billion. NOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.79, offering almost -74.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.78% since then. We note from Nokia Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 43.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.75 Million.

Nokia Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended NOK as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Nokia Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK): Trading Information Today

Although NOK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.00- on Wednesday, Jul 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.43% year-to-date, but still up 0.0417 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOK is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $7.69. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) projections and forecasts

Nokia Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +38.88 percent over the past six months and at a 0% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 28.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -28.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -16.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.4%. Nokia Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.53% per year for the next five years.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Nokia Corporation shares, and 6.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.56%. Nokia Corporation stock is held by 572 institutions, with Optiver Holding B.v. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.56% of the shares, which is about 31.9 Million shares worth $126.34 Million.

Susquehanna International Securities Limited, with 0.55% or 31.39 Million shares worth $124.29 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 5619688 shares worth $29.9 Million, making up 0.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Indxx NextG ETF held roughly 3.14 Million shares worth around $16.2 Million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.