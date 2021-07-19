MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.70, and it changed around -$0.44 or -6.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.08M. MDIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.40, offering almost -159.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.12% since then. We note from MediaCo Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Instantly MDIA has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.40 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 61.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 157.20% year-to-date, but still up 62.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) is 32.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23000.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) estimates and forecasts

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.66% of MediaCo Holding Inc. shares, and 28.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.39%. MediaCo Holding Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Standard General L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.56% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 4.25% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 67571.0 shares worth $0.23 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 12992.0 shares worth around $43393.0, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.