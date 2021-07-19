Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Could Have Exceptional Returns? – Marketing Sentinel
Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 6,638,633 shares of the Lloyds Banking Group plc(NYSE:LYG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.35, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.27 Billion. LYG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -20.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.21% since then. We note from Lloyds Banking Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.56 Million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended LYG as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG): Trading Information Today

Although LYG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.62- on Wednesday, Jul 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still down -0.0911 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.92, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 24.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYG is forecast to be at a low of $2.23 and a high of $3.42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10%. Lloyds Banking Group plc earnings are expected to decrease by -64.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -10.3% per year for the next five years.

LYG Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 1.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, and 1.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.39%. Lloyds Banking Group plc stock is held by 253 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 41.29 Million shares worth $95.8 Million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.18% or 32.78 Million shares worth $76.05 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

