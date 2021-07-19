Let’s Talk About How Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.39 million shares of the Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.28, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.53B. OTLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.00, offering almost -50.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.71% since then. We note from Oatly Group AB’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) trade information

Instantly OTLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.17 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.55% year-to-date, but still down -16.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) is -29.87% down in the 30-day period.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTLY is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) estimates and forecasts

Oatly Group AB earnings are expected to increase by -69.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.90% per year for the next five years.

OTLY Dividends

Oatly Group AB’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Oatly Group AB shares, and 0.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.33%.