Let’s Discuss The Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 6,580,742 shares of the Facebook, Inc.(NASDAQ:FB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $338.11, and it changed around -$3.05 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $955.1 Billion. FB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $358.79, offering almost -6.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $226.9, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.89% since then. We note from Facebook, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.01 Million.

Facebook, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 52 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended FB as a Hold, whereas 40 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Facebook, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.02 for the current quarter.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB): Trading Information Today

Although FB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $358.4 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.0439 over the last five days. On the other hand, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $390.9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FB is forecast to be at a low of $275 and a high of $460. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) projections and forecasts

Facebook, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +38.89 percent over the past six months and at a 30.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +67.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 38 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.82 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 38 analysts expect Facebook, Inc. to make $28.16 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $17.4 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.8%. Facebook, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.7% per year for the next five years.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Facebook, Inc. shares, and 80.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.81%. Facebook, Inc. stock is held by 4117 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.64% of the shares, which is about 183.16 Million shares worth $53.95 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.59% or 157.95 Million shares worth $46.52 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 67808943 shares worth $19.97 Billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 49.26 Million shares worth around $14.51 Billion, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.