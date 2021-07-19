Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.21, and it changed around $2.09 or 4.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.17B. KYMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.92, offering almost -83.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.35% since then. We note from Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 487.73K.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KYMR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Instantly KYMR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.68 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.02% year-to-date, but still down -4.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is 2.26% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KYMR is forecast to be at a low of $64.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.24 percent over the past six months and at a 67.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 141.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics Inc. to make $19.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.20%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -28.50% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -14.90% per year for the next five years.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.03% of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 67.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.19%. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 152 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.84% of the shares, which is about 2.63 million shares worth $102.23 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 5.78% or 2.6 million shares worth $101.16 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.78 million shares worth $37.45 million, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $28.69 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.