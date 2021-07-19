KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.89, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.45B. BEKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.40, offering almost -104.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.26% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.23 million.

KE Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BEKE as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.06 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.81% year-to-date, but still down -4.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is -18.55% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $465.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEKE is forecast to be at a low of $213.34 and a high of $536.69. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1280.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -448.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.82 percent over the past six months and at a 68.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. to make $3.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.40%.

KE Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 126.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.76% per year for the next five years.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 19.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 30.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.22%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 348 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.67% of the shares, which is about 104.53 million shares worth $5.96 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 2.25% or 20.17 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4.46 million shares worth $274.32 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 3.44 million shares worth around $179.03 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.