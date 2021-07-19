JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -1.4% Decline

In today’s recent session, 9,490,796 shares of the JPMorgan Chase & Co.(NYSE:JPM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $146.46, and it changed around -$5.45 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $444.23 Billion. JPM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $167.44, offering almost -14.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $91.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.61% since then. We note from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.18 Million.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended JPM as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.09 for the current quarter.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM): Trading Information Today
Although JPM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $157.3 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.0749 over the last five days. On the other hand, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.09, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JPM is forecast to be at a low of $110 and a high of $200. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) projections and forecasts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +7.61 percent over the past six months and at a 58.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +123.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -3.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.4%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.96 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to make $29.08 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $30.29 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.1%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings are expected to decrease by -17.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3% per year for the next five years.
JPM Dividend Yield
JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 13, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was $3.6. It is important to note, however, that the 2.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.54% per year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, and 72.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is held by 3977 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.69% of the shares, which is about 263.07 Million shares worth $40.05 Billion.
Blackrock Inc., with 6.55% or 198.36 Million shares worth $30.2 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 86024152 shares worth $13.1 Billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 62.49 Million shares worth around $9.51 Billion, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.