Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 13.5% Increase

In today’s recent session, 16,691,256 shares of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.(NYSE:ITUB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.52, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.17 Billion. ITUB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.76, offering almost -22.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.53% since then. We note from Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 41.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.78 Million.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ITUB as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB): Trading Information Today

Although ITUB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.98- on Wednesday, Jul 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0308 over the last five days. On the other hand, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.83, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITUB is forecast to be at a low of $5.42 and a high of $7.91. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) projections and forecasts

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.77 percent over the past six months and at a 20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +200% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.8%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -30.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.5% per year for the next five years.

ITUB Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.81% per year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, and 23.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.43%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock is held by 449 institutions, with Schroder Investment Management Group being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.34% of the shares, which is about 162Million shares worth $803.53 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 2.82% or 136.76 Million shares worth $678.35 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 52334093 shares worth $261.67 Million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 34.73 Million shares worth around $197.94 Million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.