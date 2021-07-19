Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.08M. INUV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -173.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.95% since then. We note from Inuvo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Inuvo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INUV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inuvo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) trade information

Instantly INUV has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9600 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 88.96% year-to-date, but still down -8.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) is 8.33% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INUV is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -248.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -248.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Inuvo Inc. to make $14.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.60%. Inuvo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

INUV Dividends

Inuvo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.34% of Inuvo Inc. shares, and 17.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.19%. Inuvo Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Herald Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.47% of the shares, which is about 5.29 million shares worth $5.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.29% or 3.89 million shares worth $3.97 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $2.61 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $1.15 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.