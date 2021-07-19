IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 4.65 million shares of the IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around -$0.1 or -6.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.56M. IMV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.31, offering almost -357.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.35% since then. We note from IMV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 178.63K.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) trade information

Instantly IMV has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.19% year-to-date, but still down -36.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) is -41.77% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMV is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -842.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IMV Inc. (IMV) estimates and forecasts

IMV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.88 percent over the past six months and at a 2.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.70%.

IMV Dividends

IMV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of IMV Inc. shares, and 21.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.03%. IMV Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Ruffer LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.99% of the shares, which is about 7.45 million shares worth $24.75 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 0.40% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Jacob Discovery Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 100000.0 shares worth $0.33 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 26492.0 shares worth around $87953.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.