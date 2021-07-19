If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 4,279,664 shares of the Zoom Video Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $348.58, and it changed around -$13.39 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.38 Billion. ZM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $588.84, offering almost -68.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $230, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.02% since then. We note from Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 Million.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended ZM as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM): Trading Information Today

Although ZM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.7% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $384.5 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0846 over the last five days. On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $412.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZM is forecast to be at a low of $242 and a high of $525. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) projections and forecasts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.55 percent over the past six months and at a 39.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +26.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.38% per year for the next five years.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.31% of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. shares, and 54.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.16%. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. stock is held by 1256 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.29% of the shares, which is about 12.54 Million shares worth $4.03 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.24% or 12.4 Million shares worth $3.98 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5463422 shares worth $1.76 Billion, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 2.93 Million shares worth around $972.57 Million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.