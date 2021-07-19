If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 5,733,692 shares of the The Kroger Co.(NYSE:KR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.19, and it changed around $0.83 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.98 Billion. KR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.99, offering almost -6.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.48% since then. We note from The Kroger Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.81 Million.

The Kroger Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended KR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. The Kroger Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR): Trading Information Today

Instantly KR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.69 on Monday, Jul 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.05 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.49, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KR is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Kroger Co. (KR) projections and forecasts

The Kroger Co. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +18.77 percent over the past six months and at a -11.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -13.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -15.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.7%. The Kroger Co. earnings are expected to increase by 60.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.75% per year for the next five years.

KR Dividend Yield

The Kroger Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 09 – September 13, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.92% per year.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of The Kroger Co. shares, and 86.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.55%. The Kroger Co. stock is held by 1299 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.91% of the shares, which is about 74.07 Million shares worth $2.67 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.82% or 73.35 Million shares worth $2.64 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 20429470 shares worth $735.26 Million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 14.59 Million shares worth around $525.16 Million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.