If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 5,150,107 shares of the Peloton Interactive, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTON) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $118.18, and it changed around $7.64 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.83 Billion. PTON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $171.09, offering almost -44.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.59% since then. We note from Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.54 Million.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PTON as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Peloton Interactive, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON): Trading Information Today

Instantly PTON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $121.6 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.0187 over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $133.24, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTON is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $185. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +56.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) projections and forecasts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.11 percent over the past six months and at a 78.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -266.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 119.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $919.24 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Peloton Interactive, Inc. to make $1.06 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $607.1 Million and $748.04 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Peloton Interactive, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.11% of Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares, and 78.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.77%. Peloton Interactive, Inc. stock is held by 897 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.19% of the shares, which is about 22.01 Million shares worth $2.48 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 6.01% or 16.15 Million shares worth $1.82 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 17566256 shares worth $1.98 Billion, making up 6.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.06 Million shares worth around $794.02 Million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.