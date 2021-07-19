ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 4,576,329 shares of the ICICI Bank Limited(NYSE:IBN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.26, and it changed around -$0.37 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.99 Billion. IBN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.47, offering almost -7.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.93% since then. We note from ICICI Bank Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.91 Million.

ICICI Bank Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IBN as a Hold, whereas 41 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ICICI Bank Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN): Trading Information Today

Although IBN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.04 on Thursday, Jul 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.0232 over the last five days. On the other hand, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.56, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBN is forecast to be at a low of $16.65 and a high of $22.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) projections and forecasts

ICICI Bank Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +16.45 percent over the past six months and at a 24.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +53.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.9%. ICICI Bank Limited earnings are expected to increase by 148.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of ICICI Bank Limited shares, and 20.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.96%. ICICI Bank Limited stock is held by 534 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.75% of the shares, which is about 60.57 Million shares worth $970.89 Million.

Lone Pine Capital, LLC, with 1.25% or 43.16 Million shares worth $691.79 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 18134554 shares worth $295.59 Million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund held roughly 13.3 Million shares worth around $216.77 Million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.