HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In today’s recent session, 5,620,471 shares of the HP Inc.(NYSE:HPQ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.57, and it changed around $0.05 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.24 Billion. HPQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36, offering almost -30.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.57% since then. We note from HP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.91 Million.

HP Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended HPQ as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. HP Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ): Trading Information Today

Instantly HPQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $29.07 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.0526 over the last five days. On the other hand, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.36, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HPQ is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HP Inc. (HPQ) projections and forecasts

HP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +7.42 percent over the past six months and at a 53.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 49.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +71.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.2%. HP Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -0.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.03% per year for the next five years.

HPQ Dividend Yield

HP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 25 – August 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.78. It is important to note, however, that the 2.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3% per year.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of HP Inc. shares, and 82.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.28%. HP Inc. stock is held by 1371 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.43% of the shares, which is about 125.31 Million shares worth $3.98 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.74% or 116.97 Million shares worth $3.71 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 76778637 shares worth $2.44 Billion, making up 6.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 35.15 Million shares worth around $1.12 Billion, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.