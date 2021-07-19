Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Stock Forecast 2021: $33 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 7,792,727 shares of the Halliburton Company(NYSE:HAL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.33, and it changed around -$0.73 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17Billion. HAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25, offering almost -29.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.16% since then. We note from Halliburton Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.79 Million.

Halliburton Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended HAL as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Halliburton Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Trading Information Today

Although HAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.66 on Wednesday, Jul 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.1398 over the last five days. On the other hand, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.21, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 30.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAL is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +70.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) projections and forecasts

Halliburton Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.81 percent over the past six months and at a 52.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 33%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +360% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 145.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.73 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Halliburton Company to make $3.9 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $3.2 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.8%. Halliburton Company earnings are expected to decrease by -158.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 53.8% per year for the next five years.

HAL Dividend Yield

Halliburton Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 19 – July 23, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.5% per year.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Halliburton Company shares, and 80.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.51%. Halliburton Company stock is held by 974 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.38% of the shares, which is about 101.23 Million shares worth $1.91 Billion.

Capital World Investors, with 7.24% or 64.41 Million shares worth $1.22 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 28000000 shares worth $600.88 Million, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 23.55 Million shares worth around $445.11 Million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.