GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.71 million shares of the GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) were traded, and its beta was 2.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.08, and it changed around -$1.71 or -4.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.34B. GRWG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.75, offering almost -77.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.8% since then. We note from GrowGeneration Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

GrowGeneration Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRWG as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

Instantly GRWG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.07 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.32% year-to-date, but still down -16.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is -6.69% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRWG is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

GrowGeneration Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.56 percent over the past six months and at a 363.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 137.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. to make $124.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.61 million and $55.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 205.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 126.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.80%. GrowGeneration Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 194.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 16.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.42% of GrowGeneration Corp. shares, and 53.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.35%. GrowGeneration Corp. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.31% of the shares, which is about 3.05 million shares worth $151.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.17% or 2.26 million shares worth $112.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.09 million shares worth $103.81 million, making up 5.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $55.07 million, which represents about 3.48% of the total shares outstanding.