Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.76, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.98B. GENI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.18, offering almost -59.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.82% since then. We note from Genius Sports Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.95 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.40% year-to-date, but still down -17.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is -11.01% down in the 30-day period.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GENI is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -77.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.25% of Genius Sports Limited shares, and 14.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.91%.