GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1,171,136 shares of the GasLog Partners LP(NYSE:GLOP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.41, and it changed around -$0.53 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $226.5 Million. GLOP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.93, offering almost -34.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.38% since then. We note from GasLog Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

GasLog Partners LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GLOP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GasLog Partners LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP): Trading Information Today

Although GLOP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.44- on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.6% year-to-date, but still down -0.1911 over the last five days. On the other hand, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is 0.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.63, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -17.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLOP is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -9.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) projections and forecasts

GasLog Partners LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +29.32 percent over the past six months and at a 12.4% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -36.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.08 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect GasLog Partners LP to make $73.47 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $84.45 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.9%. GasLog Partners LP earnings are expected to increase by 136.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -11.1% per year for the next five years.

GLOP Dividend Yield

GasLog Partners LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 16.36% per year.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.13% of GasLog Partners LP shares, and 19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.59%. GasLog Partners LP stock is held by 53 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.98% of the shares, which is about 2.37 Million shares worth $6.32 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 3.48% or 1.65 Million shares worth $4.42 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1182985 shares worth $3.69 Million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 1.18 Million shares worth around $3.69 Million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.