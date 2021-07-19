Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH)

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) were traded, and its beta was -0.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.90M. TANH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -254.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.97% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 877.99K.
Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information
Instantly TANH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.36% year-to-date, but still down -7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -10.43% down in the 30-day period.
Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%.
TANH Dividends
Tantech Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 30.
Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.48% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 2.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.49%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 11 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.80% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $0.5 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.74% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.