Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Vodafone Group Plc(NASDAQ:VOD)

In today’s recent session, 5,570,062 shares of the Vodafone Group Plc(NASDAQ:VOD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.73, and it changed around -$0.56 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.73 Billion. VOD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.36, offering almost -29.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.47% since then. We note from Vodafone Group Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 Million.

Vodafone Group Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VOD as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vodafone Group Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD): Trading Information Today

Although VOD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.80 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.0674 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.89, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 51.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VOD is forecast to be at a low of $16.57 and a high of $32.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +104.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.1%. Vodafone Group Plc earnings are expected to increase by 112.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29% per year for the next five years.

VOD Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.1. It is important to note, however, that the 5.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.45% per year.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Vodafone Group Plc shares, and 9.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.05%. Vodafone Group Plc stock is held by 604 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.16% of the shares, which is about 32.31 Million shares worth $595.47 Million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 0.92% or 25.65 Million shares worth $472.73 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 10004932 shares worth $171.58 Million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund held roughly 6.48 Million shares worth around $119.47 Million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.